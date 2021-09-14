Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on September 29

September 14, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at the Show Place Arena at the Prince George’s Equestrian Center, 14900 Pennsylvania Avenue, Upper Marlboro.

The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning horse board initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors. Following the discussion, attendees will tour the facility and learn about the preparation being made for the upcoming Capital Challenge Horse Show.

If you plan to attend, please RSVP to Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932.

# # #

