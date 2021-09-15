$22 Million Lawsuit Against Connecticut Prosecutors Moves Forward in the Nation's Capital

File Photo: Martin Falbisoner, CC SA 3.0

DANIELSON, CONNECTICUT, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, two African-American professionals, Deafueh Monbo and Juahdi Monbo, filed a $22 Million lawsuit in federal court against Connecticut prosecutor Elizabeth Leaming, former prosecutor Mark Stabile, and others for allegedly forging court documents in order to initiate and maintain illegal prosecution against them.

The lawsuit now moves forward in Washington D.C, the nation's capital. A docket entry for the federal district court in Washington D.C. shows that Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has been served with the complaint. Tong and his office will be representing the Connecticut prosecutors and their co-defendants in the lawsuit.

Primarily, the lawsuit seeks $22 Million in actual damages and a declaratory judgment from the federal court that the forging of court documents allegedly by the Connecticut prosecutors and their co-defendants for the purpose of obstructing the course of justice is, in fact, unconstitutional.

As for solutions beyond the monetary damages and the declaratory judgment, the lawsuit demands an injunction against the Connecticut prosecutors and their co-defendants, prohibiting them from any further activities that violate the constitutional rights of the Monbos.

Jack W. Fischer, Barry F. Armata, and Tammy Fluet are also named as defendants in the lawsuit. The Case Number is 1:21-CV-02287-ABJ in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

A copy of the complaint and exhibits are republished here and at www.ElementPressNews.com.

SOURCE: The Monbos