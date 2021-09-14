Made for Beautiful Homes, Gardens and 5 Star Review Products, Duckymaze is Making Online Shopping Colorful and Fun
EINPresswire.com/ -- No one ever thought going online to buy a soap dispenser or that Barbie pillow set could be so fun. Home and garden dropship service Ducky Maze is unlike any online store, thanks to its comic hosts, Pinky and Todd. They greet visitors and take them to lands never seen before, and present the very best of home and garden supplies and toys for kids.
As an E-Commerce website, Duckymaze has set new goals in the market. From design and marketing to its 5 Star review products (rose bears, shower curtains, home cleaning supplies and more), there is something for every visitor to like and admire. Like the comic strips in the Comic Land section, the music in Talents Land (Pinky the Duck and Todd the Bear are expert players of the flute and saxophone), or unique hand designed soaps in Soap Land. (this is good)
Duckymaze has also created an outstanding brand image and platform where no one feels left out and people of different ages can have fun while shopping. A 24/7, all-year-round YouTube channel displays 100's of entertaining advertisements relating to home and garden products, and toys for kids. According to research, they are the only shopping site to feature such entertaining perks. (this is good)
Another attractive aspect of Duckymaze lies in its approach to marketing. Instead of conventional ads, there are cute puppets, dancers and singers delivering the message home, or models and speakers who speak with an authentic and glamorous touch. Topping them all are influencers who want to express their admiration for this amazing online store.
“Pinky and Todd take pride in the job of finding the best and most attractive home & garden products and presenting them to our customers on a fun and friendly platform that’s easy to navigate,” says a Duckymaze spokesperson.
The secret to having a regular stream of visitors lies in Duckymaze’s dedicated focus on what users want and novel marketing schemes. They sell only quality products that are available at competitive prices. But it is the website Duckymaze.com that is truly the show stopper. Apart from the shopping section, there are six unique sections, each presenting creative content to visitors: Comics Land, Maze Land, Songs Land, Video Land, Talents Land, and SoapLand.
As for products, there are dozens of product categories for every home and garden need. At a quick glance, visitors can browse through bed sheets and bedroom decorations, coffee tables, fans, duvet covers, furniture and firewood, home gym, humidifiers, indoor gardening products, shower curtains, popcorn makers and cool toys for kids, and much more.
The strategy of promoting beautiful homes and gardens with loads of fun has served well for Duckymaze. Every day, the website attracts shoppers and serves them with a hassle-free experience. The website is easy to access via phones and desktops. There is a secure cart for shopping and plenty of payment options, along with order tracking. Visitors also get to browse hundreds of updates and posts on the social media channels of Duckymaze.
Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Duckymaze is a dropshipping website with dedicated phone and email support. The products ship to Norway, Japan, UK, and across the USA with several shipping options. Free shipping is available on select items.
