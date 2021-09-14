Submit Release
NCDPS to Hold Hiring Event at Cabarrus YDC in Concord on Sept. 16

The N.C. Department of Public Safety will host a Juvenile Justice hiring event at the Cabarrus Youth Development Center (850 Holshouser Road, Concord, 28027) on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Interviews will be held for both the Cabarrus YDC, a 96-bed, NCDPS-operated facility, as well as the NCDPS-operated 30-bed Cabarrus Juvenile Detention Center. The focus for this event is the hiring of cooks, psychologists, social workers, teachers, youth counselors, youth counselor technicians and youth services behavioral specialists. Candidates should be aware that plenty of positions are available at other state-run juvenile justice facilities, as well as in other areas of Juvenile Justice. Those hired to work at the Cabarrus facilities, or any state-operated juvenile justice facility, receive the North Carolina state benefits plan and a competitive salary. 

Event organizers plan to complete as much of the hiring process (from completing the application, screening, criminal background check, interview and salary recommendation) the day of the event as possible. More information about the event, as well as juvenile justice careers at NCDPS, can be found here

EDITOR’S NOTE: Media who wish to cover the event should contact NCDPS Communications Officer Jerry Higgins (jerry.higgins@ncdps.gov). Tobacco and cellphones are prohibited.  

                                                               ###  

