Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,028 in the last 365 days.

2021-09-13 15:59:50.107 Jackson County Resident Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-09-13 15:59:50.107

Story Photo

A Kansas City Powerball player won a $50,000 prize in the Aug. 14 drawing by matching four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn. The winning numbers on Aug. 14 were 6, 21, 49, 65 and 67, with a Powerball number of 18. 

The winning ticket was purchased at Cloud 9 Liquor, 121 N.E. 91st St. in Kansas City, marking the 31th Powerball prize won in Missouri in 2021.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. Programs that benefitted include those at the University of Missouri – Kansas City and the school districts of Kansas City, Lee’s Summit R-VII and Blue Springs R-IV, among others.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

You just read:

2021-09-13 15:59:50.107 Jackson County Resident Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.