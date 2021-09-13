2021-09-13 15:59:50.107 Jackson County Resident Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-09-13 15:59:50.107

A Kansas City Powerball player won a $50,000 prize in the Aug. 14 drawing by matching four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn. The winning numbers on Aug. 14 were 6, 21, 49, 65 and 67, with a Powerball number of 18.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cloud 9 Liquor, 121 N.E. 91st St. in Kansas City, marking the 31th Powerball prize won in Missouri in 2021.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. Programs that benefitted include those at the University of Missouri – Kansas City and the school districts of Kansas City, Lee’s Summit R-VII and Blue Springs R-IV, among others.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.