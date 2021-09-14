On The Stage, The All-In-One Theatre Empowerment Platform, Launches Theatre Fundraising Suite
All-in-one theatre platform launches fundraising suite with custom campaigns, templated tools, and exclusive Broadway-style VOD opportunities.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On The Stage, the theatre empowerment platform that is built by theatremakers for theatremakers, is proud to announce the launch of its newest solution: the Fundraising Suite.
As a pioneer in theatre empowerment, On The Stage offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed and tailored specifically for theatre makers in school, community, and independent theatres. The company’s flagship offering, the Producer’s Suite, brings best-in-class box office solutions to help local and community theatres promote shows and manage ticket sales, seating, and sell merchandise with a Broadway-caliber experience. During the pandemic, the company launched its widely adopted Digital Performance Suite that enabled theatres to deliver their productions despite the pandemic via online streaming and video-on-demand.
On The Stage’s latest innovation, the aptly named Fundraising Suite, is focused on solving the key fundraising challenge that is of increasing focus and importance for its school and community theatre customers.
“I know first-hand how challenging it can be to finance theatre at any level,” said Hunter Arnold, On The Stage’s Founder. “It’s more clear than ever before how important the Performing Arts are for bringing people together. Yet, not all programs have access to the funding they need to continue creating productions or fostering an appreciation for the arts. I am beyond proud to be able to support theatremakers and empower them to take more control over their financial and creative destiny.”
The Fundraising Suite further extends empowerment for school, community, and independent theatres with build-your-own fundraising campaign tools, templated campaigns that codify best practices like itemizing each prop or costume so a donor can see the specific impact of their donation, and the exclusive opportunity to take part in promoting ticket sales for Tony-winning Broadway Producer Hunter Arnold’s (Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen) TBD Theatricals’ original VOD productions in which they share in the revenue, all from within the platform.
TBD Theatricals’ VOD production of A Christmas Carol starring Jefferson Mays in an innovative one-man performance was the first of these revenue-sharing VODs in partnership with On The Stage last December which benefited over 75 theatres nationwide. Those interested in these exclusive revenue-sharing opportunities and the broader tools in the Fundraising Suite can learn more about the platform as well as its next available VOD during On The Stage’s launch event on September 16th.
“Theatremakers in our schools and community theatres are such an important part of our Arts community, but they are often underserved with tools that are not designed for their unique needs. Our goal has been to design software that simplifies their lives, embeds best practices previously reserved for Broadway theatre companies, and makes it easier for them to continue to create great art within our schools and local communities,” said Ryan Bush, On The Stage President. “Our new Fundraising Suite is an important solution for our customers and further demonstrates our commitment to empowering theatremakers everywhere.”
On The Stage empowers school programs, community theatres, independent artists, and other performing arts organizations with the production tools, technology, and fundraising capabilities to control their own creative destiny and financial goals, so they can focus on what they do best: making great theatre. The all-in-one theatre empowerment suite is available now.
For more information or to book a demo, visit us at www.onthestage.com. A launch event will be held on Thursday, September 16th, at 4 PM EST. Visit us at https://landing.onthestage.com/ots-fundraising-suite-launch to join us there.
