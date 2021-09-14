Agricultural Microbials Market Size, Trends, SWOT, PEST, Porter’s Analysis, For 2021–2028
Reports and Data has recently published a research report offering comprehensive overview of the global Agricultural Microbials market.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agricultural Microbials market is highly competitive and comprises various key players at regional and global level who have accounted for large market revenue share in 2021. The global Agricultural Microbials market is estimated to reach USD 17.48 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 14.5%, according to a new report generated by Reports and Data.
The report offers insights of every market player including its financial status, market standing, product launches and license agreements. Major players are investing in research and development activities and adoption various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures to strengthen their market position and expand their market position. Leading companies in the global market include Bayer CropScience (Germany), Sumitomo Chemicals Company Ltd. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Monsanto Company (U.S.), Corteva (U.S.), Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Certis USA LLC (U.S.), and CHR. Hansen Holdings (Denmark) Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Queensland Agricultural Seeds (Australia), Nufarm Ltd. (Australia), Koppert B.V. (Netherlands), Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd. (Japan), Novagreen Inc. (Canada), XiteBio Technologies Inc. (Canada), Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC (U.S.), and Italpollina Usa, Inc. (U.S.)
Based on application, the demand for raw materials and chemicals is increasing in the food and beverage sector, owing to rapidly developing food and beverage sector, changing consumer preference, rising inclination towards packaged food and food stuff and increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Agricultural Microbials market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing investments in research and development activities, presence of key players, and high demand for chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors.
Key Questions:
What is the expected global Agricultural Microbials market size during the forecast period?
Which key factors are expected to fuel market growth between 2021 and 2028?
Which key restraints are expected to hamper the growth of global Agricultural Microbials market throughout the forecast period?
Which application segment revenue is expected to register rapid CAGR between 2021 and 2028?
Which regional segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth over the forecast period?
Which are the leading players operating in the global Agricultural Microbials market?
For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global Agricultural Microbials market based on Type, Crop Type, Functions, Mode of Application, Formulations, and Region:
Based On Type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 – 2028)
Bacterial
Bacillus spp
Rhizobium spp
Enterobacteriaceae
Pasteuria
Streptomyces
Fungi
Trichoderma spp
mycorrhizal fungi
Others
Viruses
Protozoa
Based On Crop type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)
Cereals & grains
Oilseeds & pulses
Fruits & vegetables
Other crop types
Turfs
Ornamentals
plantation crops
forages
Based On Functions: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)
Soil amendments
Biofertilizers
Biostimulants
Crop protection
Bioinsecticides
Biofungicides
Bioherbicides
Based On Application: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)
Foliar spray
Soil treatment
Seed treatment
Other modes of application
Regional Outlook:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key points addressed in the report:
Global Agricultural Microbials market report offers insights on market share, drivers, constraints, limitations and opportunities
Accurate information about key trends, technological developments, and investments in research and development activities
Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
Detailed information about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
