Supreme Court reappoints two to Kansas Board of Law Examiners

TOPEKA–The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed Peter Scott Johnston, Salina, and Carol Park, Hays, to the Kansas Board of Law Examiners.

Both will serve through June 30, 2026.

Park, who will serve as board chair, is with Schwartz & Park LLP of Hays.

Johnston is with Clark, Mize & Linville of Salina.

The 10-member Kansas Board of Law Examiners is composed of judges and lawyers. It manages and grades a twice-yearly bar examination and conducts hearings on applicants’ character and fitness to practice law. It also recommends to the Kansas Supreme Court policies and procedures related to bar admission.

Also serving on the board are: