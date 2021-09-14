Submit Release
Alexey Miller and Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia’s Prime Minister, discuss cooperation issues

Background

Gazprom Armenia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, supplies natural gas to Armenia’s domestic market. In addition, the company transports, stores, distributes and sells gas, as well as upgrades and expands the gas transmission system and underground gas storage facilities in the Republic of Armenia.

In 2020, Gazprom supplied 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Armenia.

