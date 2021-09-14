West Coast Rap Duo GOOCH GANG a/k/a Kaliban and Mwstr Appear on Aced Out Podcast to Promote New Album SWRVD
OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaliban and Mwnstr of the powerpack West Coast hip hop duo GOOCH GANG sat down with podcast hosts and Ace Alan and Jay Stone of the Funkanauts for Episode 22 of Aced Out Podcast.
Just over 10 years ago, LA-raised, longtime Bay Area Cali resident MWNSTR recorded a single with WAES, “Brutalizin.” When they realized the cut needed another verse, they instantly thought of KALIBAN, whom Mwnstr had known since the late 90s. That’s when he would see the dude cutting his teeth at open mics at spots like Leimert Park, South Central, and Inglewood.
Now it was on. And before they made it back home from promoting the track on the Vans Warped Tour, they had already come up with the group concept: they named themselves after “The Gooch,” an unseen but often spoken about schoolyard bully from the classic 80s sitcom Different Strokes starring Gary Coleman. Immediately afterward, they went into the studio and recorded what is still one of their dopest cuts: “Gin Rummy.” Fast forward to 2021 and you got Gooch’s latest album, SWRVD, a banger that sounds like it was designed for live shows instead of a pair of headphones.
Aced Out is a podcast that features engaging, celebratory, in-depth interviews with important figures of funk, soul, and rock history. The show is hosted and produced by Ace Alan and cohosted by Jay Stone, both members of the band the Funkanauts from the Bay Area, CA, whose latest album, Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth, was included in Rickey Vincent’s re-issued book FUNK as one of the best funk albums of the last 25 years.
Created with expertise and deep love, Aced Out is for the edutainment of curious newbies and the validation of dedicated funkateers alike. This show has a fun, casual vibe that belies the thorough research, planning, and mindfulness of quality that goes into each episode. Past guests: include multiple members of Parliament Funkadelic and Sly & the Family Stone, as well as Graham Central Station, New Birth and the Chi-Lites.
