Hyper-converged Infrastructure Systems Market Worth $42.1 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Systems Market By Component, Application (Virtualizing Applications, ROBO, Data Protection Disaster Recovery, VDI, Data Center Consolidation), Organization Size, and Industry Vertical – Global Forecast To 2028

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Hyper-converged Infrastructure Systems Market by Component, Application (Virtualizing Applications, Robot, Data Protection Disaster Recovery, VDI, Data Centre Consolidation), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, And Geography— Global Forecast to 2028”, published by Meticulous Research®, the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $42.1 billion by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5176

Hyper-converged infrastructure is a software-defined, unified system that combines all the elements of a traditional data center: storage, compute, networking and management. Hyper-converged infrastructure systems offer a software-centric approach that enables organizations to meet the dynamic business requirements without altering the existing infrastructure. HCI systems help organizations combine compute, storage, and networking into a single system to streamline management, consolidate resources, and reduce expenses.

The growth of this market is backed by the increasing need to reduce operating expenditure, improve IT infrastructure scalability & enhance disaster recovery & data protection capabilities, and increasing demand for enhanced IT operations. Moreover, the increasing number of datacenters and the growing need for reducing data center carbon footprint provide significant opportunities in this market. However, high setup costs in developing countries and the global impact of COVID-19 are restricting the growth of this market to some extent. Streamlining data center maintenance and infrastructure is also a major challenge for the growth of the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Hyper-converged Infrastructure Systems Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many leading industry players to re-plan their strategies, ensuring that their remote access systems are sufficiently resilient, implementing teleworking, reinforcing remote management, and active remote collaboration using digital technology. Several industries rely heavily on desktop virtualization environments to ensure business continuity and reinforce their IT infrastructure, and develop business continuity plans for all their operations. The healthcare sector is adopting HCI systems to streamline clinical and IT workflows with virtualization of computing, storage, networking, and simplifying management and scaling.

Along with reliance on remote systems, several industries are focusing on improving the utilization of the existing assets proactively with AI for IT operations (AIOps). Organizations are also focusing on adopting HCI systems to modernize data centers for agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency to support rapid business innovation. So, it is expected that the HCI systems market still holds considerable potential to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic effects.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5176

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing new challenges to data center operations dealing with a range of complex workloads to maintain robust security to thwart hackers. Also, quarantine restrictions have limited physical access to data centers to rectify hardware faults. The pandemic urged several data centers providers to strengthen their infrastructure and applications to deliver more robust services. Leading HCI players are trying to find new opportunities for restructuring and revisiting their existing strategies and advanced product portfolios. For instance, in 2020, VMware, Inc. (U.S.) launched its vSphere 7 and vSAN 7 to scale compute and storage resources independently and help customers modernize their applications and infrastructure.

Organizations are strengthening their IT infrastructures and developing business continuity plans using HCI systems, indicating a potential for the market to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Post-COVID-19, several organizations are considering downsizing by cutting non-critical business lines. However, HCI systems are expected to become increasingly important as they reduce up-front IT infrastructure expenses, simplify procurement and support, increase data protection, increase agility and innovation, improve performance, and facilitate highly efficient workflow with excellent deployment operations. Thus, HCI systems are expected to be in high demand after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Increasing need for enhanced data protection and disaster recovery solutions to drive the demand for HCI systems

Various industries have been accelerating their digital transformation with the emergence of advanced technologies. However, the proliferation of these disruptive technologies has also led to greater concerns associated with unauthorized access, data breaches, and account hijacking. A surge in critical data loss with on-premise infrastructures (hybrid cloud), lack of security and scalability, and increased spending in legacy hardware and software have forced enterprises to deploy infrastructure security solutions, including disaster recovery and data protection. According to a leading consulting firm, around 83% of the workload from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) runs virtually on the public cloud. This has highlighted challenges like security breaches, data loss, and system failure.

Several organizations are focusing on infrastructure security to enhance hybrid cloud capabilities and accelerate cloud infrastructure strategy. For instance, in 2021, IBM Corporation (U.S.) announced a new pre-configured private cloud platform with Red Hat, Inc. (US.) in IBM Power Systems hardware to enhance hybrid cloud capabilities. HCI solutions offer end-to-end flexible, scalable, and reliable backup and recovery for all kinds of virtual, physical, file systems, and databases. Also, it provides an extremely high level of protection against data loss and helps avoid cloud security risks and migration challenges, thus promoting the demand for HCI systems.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on component (hardware, software, services), application (virtualizing business-critical applications, remote office and branch office (ROBO), data protection and disaster recovery solutions, virtualization desktop infrastructure (VDI), data center consolidation, and private & hybrid cloud), by organization size (large enterprises, small & medium-sized enterprises), by vertical (healthcare, manufacturing, energy, education, government, transportation, retail, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, other verticals), and geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Quick Buy – Hyper-converged Infrastructure Systems Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/18806389

Based on component, the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market is segmented into hardware, solution, and service. The hardware segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for HCI systems to reduce IT infrastructure costs & streamline processes and operations and increasing demand for robust devices including servers, storage, and networking devices. However, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market is classified into virtualizing business-critical applications, remote office and branch office (ROBO), data protection and disaster recovery solutions, data center consolidation, virtualization desktop infrastructure (VDI), and private & hybrid cloud. The data center consolidation segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall hyper-converged infrastructure systems market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the benefits offered by HCI systems, including data reduction features such as deduplication and compression, and reduce dependency on separate backup software, deduplication machines, and storage array such as SSD RAID (solid-state drive RAID). However, the virtual desktop infrastructure segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market is classified into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing digitization, focus on improving remote access, and adoption of HCI for applications including VDI, data protection, and ROBO. However, the small & medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market is classified into healthcare; manufacturing; energy; retail; government; transportation; education; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); IT and telecom; and other verticals. The IT and telecom segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall hyper-converged infrastructure systems market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing data center traffic, increasing number of data centers across industry verticals, growing demand to enhance IT operational efficiency & reduce the data center carbon footprint. However, the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the hyper-converged infrastructure systems market in 2021. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of major players along with several emerging startups, presence of IT infrastructure, early adoption of latest technologies and government investments in advanced technologies, increasing demand for cloud-based services to enhance IT operations, increasing focus on improving remote access, rising demand from the virtualization desktop infrastructure, and growing need for reducing the data center carbon footprint. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global hyper-converged infrastructure systems market are Nutanix, Inc. (U.S.), Dell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Microsoft (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), DataCore Software (U.S.), Pivot3 (U.S.), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi Vantara LLC (U.S.), NEC Corporation of America (NEC Corporation) (Japan), and Scale Computing (U.S.), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/hyper-converged-infrastructure-systems-market-5176

Scope of the Report

Hyper-converged Infrastructure Systems Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Hyper-converged Infrastructure Systems Market, by Application

Virtualizing Business Critical Applications

Remote Office and Branch Office (ROBO)

Data Protection and Disaster Recovery Solutions

Data Center Consolidation

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Private & Hybrid Cloud

Hyper-converged Infrastructure Systems Market, by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Hyper-converged Infrastructure Systems Market, by Vertical

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy

Retail

Government

Transportation

Education

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

IT and telecom

Other Verticals

Hyper-converged Infrastructure Systems Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India South Korea Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Thailand RoAPAC

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Switzerland Sweden RoE

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Israel Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5176

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Digital Transformation Market by Technology (IoT, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Mobility Solutions, AR/VR, Robotic Process Automation, Others), End-use Industry (Retail, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Supply Chain and Logistics, Utilities, Manufacturing, Insurance, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Banking and Financial Services, Education, Others) Industry, Process- Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/digital-transformation-market-4980

Healthcare IT Market by Product (EMR, mHealth, PHM, RIS, PACS, RCM, Healthcare Analytics, Telehealth, SCM, HIE), Component (Software, Service), Delivery Mode (Web, Cloud) and End User (Hospital, Payer, Pharmacy, Ambulatory, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-it-market-5084

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/393/hyper-converged-infrastructure-systems-market-2028

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research