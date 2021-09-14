TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2021 H Street Festival

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, the H Street Festival, will take place in the District of the Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be extensive street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

H Street, NE from 3rd Street, NE to 14th Street, NE

The following streets will closed to vehicle traffic, unless otherwise noted, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

H Street, NE from 3 rd Street, NE to 14 th Street, NE

4 th Street, NE from G Street, NE to I Street, NE (local traffic only)

5 th Street, NE from G Street, NE to I Street, NE (local traffic only)

6 th Street, NE from G Street, NE to I Street, NE (local traffic only)

7 th Street, NE from G Street, NE to I Street, NE (local traffic only)

8 th Street, NE from G Street, NE to I Street, NE (local traffic only)

9 th Street, NE from G Street, NE to I Street, NE (local traffic only)

10 th Street, NE from G Street, NE to I Street, NE (local traffic only)

11 th Street, NE from G Street, NE to I Street, NE (local traffic only)

12 th Street, NE from G Street, NE to I Street, NE (local traffic only)

13 th Street, NE from G Street, NE to I Street, NE (local traffic only)

14 th Street, NE from Florida Avenue, NE to Maryland Avenue, NE

Florida Avenue and H Street, NE (No westbound traffic on H Street, NE)

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic,

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.