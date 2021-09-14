More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Cobb County

Submit Release
Smyrna, GA (September 14, 2021) – On Monday, September 13, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 9:45 a.m., CCPD officers responded to Concord Crossing Apartments, 2935 Old Concord Road, Building 525, Smyrna, GA in reference to a 911 call of shots fired. Cobb County SWAT encountered a barricaded man in an apartment with a reported second man/victim being held hostage inside.

During the incident, an officer discharged his weapon, striking Robert Parks, age 39, of Smyrna, GA. Parks subsequently died from his injuries. Parks was armed with a gun.

The second man in the apartment was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released.  

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

