Global Cotton Personal-Care Product Market to Reach $19.15 Billion by 2028, States the Report by Allied Market Research

Share This Article

News Provided By

Cotton Personal-Care Products Market

Cotton Personal-Care Product Market by Product Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2028

The demand from European countries, particularly Germany, Italy, France, and Netherlands, drives the market. ” — Aniket Kadam

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the market across Europe region is expected to dominate in terms of revenues throughout the forecast period.Allied Market Research published a research report on the Cotton personal-care product market . The findings of the report states that the global market for Cotton personal-care product is expected to reach $19.15 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2028. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.Download Sample Pages: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6840984645065043968 “The demand from these countries' respective consumer goods sectors, which is supported by rising living standards and population growth, is driving the cotton personal-care products market.” Stated Aniket Kadam, Senior Research Analyst, Consumer Goods at Allied Market Research.The report provides detailed information based on the key determinants of the market to assist market players in devising growth strategies. Increase in disposable income, surge in urbanization and rise in demand for personal hygiene products as well as disposable and eco-friendly products supplement the growth of the global cotton personal-care product market. Whereas, increase in raw material prices and packaging costs impede the market growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, changes in consumer lifestyle and growth in penetration of online shopping are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Request Free Sample Report Now: https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/a.228006404029264/2028917690604784 The report provides a detailed scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Cotton personal-care product market globally. This helps the investors, market players, and new entrants to strategize according to impacts by the outbreak of the pandemic. The outbreak of the pandemic disturbed the supply management as well as manufacturing facilities for personal-care cotton products across the world. Consumer discretionary spending had declined during the lockdown, due to which the businesses noticed a behavioral shift toward safer and more durable products. However, the government bodies are now coming up with favorable policies and the market is expected to recoup soon.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global Cotton personal-care product market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. These insights are helpful for the new entrants as well as current market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and highest revenue generating segment to accomplish growth in the coming years.Based on product type, the cotton wet wipes segment held the maximum revenue share in 2020, holding around half of the market. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the cotton cosmetic pads segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment dominated with the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fourths of the market. The segment, furthermore, is estimated to lead the trail by the end of 2028. On the other hand, the e-commerce segment is projected to cite the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.Download Brochure: https://twitter.com/Allied_MR/status/1435218819740471296?s=20 Based on region, the market is studied across Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The market across Europe region accounted for the highest market revenue share, with around one-third of the total market revenue in 2020. The region, furthermore, would lead the dominance position throughout the forecast period. Whereas, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to cite the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.The global Cotton personal-care product market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Precot, Sanitars, The Hartmann Group, Degasa, Ecowipes, Harper Hygiene, Marusan, PelzGroup,Tiras Cotton and U.S. Cotton.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to offer business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research