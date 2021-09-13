When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Velvet Ice Cream has issued a voluntary recall of its 56oz Raspberry Fudge Cordial Ice Cream because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The impacted product was distributed to retail stores in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia starting in late July with a production date of July 14, 2021. The affected product can be identified by UPC 0-7068210049-7 and the following codes printed on the bottom of the carton: A2 19521 26-012 and To date, there are no reported illnesses associated with this recall.

Velvet was notified of the issue by a single customer and has since learned that the cause of the error has been traced to a third-party manufacturer packaging error. One carton has been affected at the time of this release. Velvet Ice Cream is committed to the safety of its products and is conducting this recall in full cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration.

Customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it immediately or return it to the retailer where it was purchased. Customers with additional questions related to this announcement can call 800-589-5000, Monday through Friday from 8am-4:30pm (EST).

