Epigenetics Market To Reach USD 36.52 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 18.8% | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Increasing research activities and funding in the field of epigenetics, rising prevalence of target diseases/disorders, reduced sequencing timeNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Epigenetics market was valued at USD 9,143.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 36.52 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.8%. Epigenetics refers to changes in gene activity without altering the DNA sequence, the changes being transmittable to daughter cells. Epigenetic processes are natural and essential for the functioning of many organisms, but odd occurrences can prove to be a source of various disorders, including different kinds of cancers, reproductive illnesses, cardiovascular illnesses, etc. In addition to this, behavioral changes and changes in mental state are also observed on account of epigenetic changes.
Several illnesses and other health indicators may have direct or indirect link with epigenetic mechanisms, including various cancers, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, reproductive complications, autoimmune disorders, and cognitive dysfunction ailments. Agents like heavy metals, pesticides, tobacco smoke, hormones, radioactivity, viruses, environmental factors, and basic nutrients that contributes towards such conditions are also on rise, which supports the growth of the market.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2079
DNA Methylation, histone methylation, acetone methylation are among the key technologies used for epigenetic applications. Research activities have found strong links between DNA methylation and aging. Public organizations such as the International Human Epigenome Consortium, the National Cancer Institution (NCI), and the National Institute of Health (NIH) are influencing the market positively through financial support for the research & development in field of epigenetics. Moreover, the rising focus on study of epigenetic modifications at the genetic & molecular level and development of epigenetics based therapeutic solutions are likely to positively influence the funding scenario for the research programs. Furthermore, the Epidemiology and Genomics Research Program (EGRP) grants endowment to research-related activities and related need for personalization in healthcare owing to genetic variations, expanding application in non-oncology diseases, target therapy is anticipated to provide growth opportunity to the market players in the coming years. Several funding and R&D initiatives are undertaken by private institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies for the detection of a biomarker for drug development and disorder are driving the market growth. Also, the growth of the geriatric population in regions around the world is expected to endorse the growing market. However, the high initial cost and maintenance costs of the instruments prove to be a significant hindrance to market growth. Incidences like the shortage of trained professionals and concerns regarding the quality of antibodies are substantial challenges for the epigenetics market.
The global Epigenetics market consists of major players like
Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Abcam, Active Motif, Bio-Rad Laboratories, among others that collectively constitute a competitive market
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.
The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Epigenetics market in these key regions.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Reagents like antibodies, PCR reagents, histones, primers, magnetic beads, electrophoresis reagents, nucleic acid analysis reagents, and buffers are extensively used for epigenetic studies. This contribute to high market share of the reagents segment in the epigenetics market
• The histone methylation segment is expected to reach USD 5.65 billion by the year 2026, showing significant growth of 13.1% during the forecast period
• The emergence of epigenetic targets for the development of epigenetic drugs and epigenetic therapy is expected to have a highly positive impact on the epigenetics market. Leading market players across the globe are investing significantly towards product development for epigenetics based applications. For instance, in April 2019, GGC launched its EpiSign, a novel clinical test for analysis of epigenetic changes.
• The European segment is expected to show a CAGR of 12.8% owing to increased investments in healthcare projects. For instance, project BLUEPRINT, which aims at generating 100 reference epigenomes of healthy and leukemic cells, received a funding of 52.1 million USD.
• Market players are adapting various organic and inorganic expansion strategies. For instance, 10x Genomics, a key player in genomics field acquired Epigenomics, a market player operating in epigenetics sector and merged their epigenetic technology with its chromium single-cell solution.
• Leading as well as emerging market players are involved in various research and development activities. For instance, an epigenetic biotechnology company - EpigenCare completed its initial pilot study in 2019, with its direct-to-consumer epigenetic skincare test as part of its beta phase
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2079
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Epigenetics market on the basis of product type, technology, application, end-use and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)
• Reagents
• Kits
o Chip sequencing kit
o Whole Genomic Amplification kit
o Bisulfite Conversion kit
o RNA sequencing kit
o Others
• Instruments
• Enzymes
• Services
Technology Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)
• DNA Methylation
• Histone Methylation
• Histone Acetylation
• Large non - coding RNA
• MicroRNA modification
• Chromatin structures
Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)
• Oncology
o Solid tumors
o Liquid tumors
• Non - oncology
o Inflammatory diseases
o Metabolic diseases
o Infectious diseases
o Cardiovascular diseases
o Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; Volume in Kilotons; 2018–2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2079
Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.
Read More Reports:-
Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/hemodynamic-monitoring-devices-market-to-reach-usd-1-48-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-6-5-reports-and-data.html
Medical Laser Systems Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/medical-laser-systems-market-to-reach-usd-4-65-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-12-2-reports-and-data.html
Auditory Brainstem Implant Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/auditory-brainstem-implant-market-to-reach-usd-79-66-million-by-2027-cagr-of-3-6-reports-and-data.html
Medical Imaging Systems Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/medical-imaging-systems-market-to-reach-usd-39-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-5-5-reports-and-data.html
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and data
+ +1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn