Global Blanking Machine Market Is Expected to Reach $1.45 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Increase in manufacturing of defense equipment in the private sector, surge in expenditure associated with defense activities, and development in the automotive industry propel the growth of the global blanking machine market. Based on material, the steel segment generated the highest share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, , Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global blanking machine market was estimated at $927.9 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $1.45 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in manufacturing of defense equipment in the private sector, surge in expenditure associated with defense activities, and development in the automotive industry propel the growth of the global blanking machine market. On the other hand, fluctuation in foreign currencies and rising adoption of laser cutting technology restrain the growth to some extent. However, advancements in the machinery & equipment manufacturing sectors are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF (243 Pages with More Insight):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8621

COVID-19 Scenario-

The extended lockdown and halted manufacturing activities across the world gave way to distorted supply chain of the blanking machine products, thereby impacting the market negatively.

However, as the global situation is getting ameliorated, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The global blanking machine market is analyzed across product type, material, end user, and region. Based on product type, the mechanical segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global blanking machine market. The hydraulic segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the global blanking machine market Request here

Based on material, the steel segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of of the global market. At the same time, the alloys segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030 .

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The same province is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8621

The key market players analyzed in the global blanking machine market report include Hagel Automation GmbH, Autoprint Machinery Manufacturers Pvt Ltd, Jet Pack Machines Pvt Ltd, Hubei Tri-ring Metalforming Equipment Co Ltd, Ueshima Seisakusho Co Ltd, Komori Corporation, Precision Surfacing Solutions (Lapmaster Wolters), Schuler AG, AMADA CO Ltd, and Torontech Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Heating Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Beaming Machines Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Metal Cutting Tool Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Punch Laser Machine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact us: