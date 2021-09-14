Hawaii’s KHON-TV Launches Vibrant New Set, Designed and Installed by FX Design Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- In late August, KHON2 (KHON-TV – Nexstar Media Group) debuted its brand-new broadcasting environment to viewers across the Hawaiian Islands. Designed, fabricated, and installed by FX Design Group, the set was designed to bring a warm and inviting modern aesthetic to the Honolulu-based studio, exemplifying the region’s natural beauty.
With Hawaii’s rich and storied legacy of Polynesian heritage, FX took specific care to honor the culture of the islands with KHON’s set design. Wood inlays pay respect to traditional Polynesian patterns, alongside vivid water and sky-evoking blue hues. Wood elements of the design mimic that of the sacred Koa tree which grows abundantly throughout the Hawaiian islands.
With integration services provided by long-time FX collaborators Digital Video Group (DVG), KHON’s new set also boasts state-of-the-art video elements and displays, including large-scale video “window” backgrounds behind the main anchor desk and multiuse interview area. The studio is equipped with a full weather station, as well as both 3x3 and 2x6 55-inch Philips monitor array presentations for weather, sports, and other dynamic reporting. In addition, the space contains a large-scale Neoti LED video wall measuring 32.5-feet wide by 8-feet high. Video scaling is achieved using CORIOmaster technology.
The entire team at FX Design Group is both proud and grateful to have worked with the amazing staff at KHON to bring this fantastic project to life, and hope this beautiful broadcast environment serves the people of Hawaii well for many years to come.
For more information on FX Design Group, visit http://www.fxgroup.tv.
Matt O'Rourke
With Hawaii’s rich and storied legacy of Polynesian heritage, FX took specific care to honor the culture of the islands with KHON’s set design. Wood inlays pay respect to traditional Polynesian patterns, alongside vivid water and sky-evoking blue hues. Wood elements of the design mimic that of the sacred Koa tree which grows abundantly throughout the Hawaiian islands.
With integration services provided by long-time FX collaborators Digital Video Group (DVG), KHON’s new set also boasts state-of-the-art video elements and displays, including large-scale video “window” backgrounds behind the main anchor desk and multiuse interview area. The studio is equipped with a full weather station, as well as both 3x3 and 2x6 55-inch Philips monitor array presentations for weather, sports, and other dynamic reporting. In addition, the space contains a large-scale Neoti LED video wall measuring 32.5-feet wide by 8-feet high. Video scaling is achieved using CORIOmaster technology.
The entire team at FX Design Group is both proud and grateful to have worked with the amazing staff at KHON to bring this fantastic project to life, and hope this beautiful broadcast environment serves the people of Hawaii well for many years to come.
For more information on FX Design Group, visit http://www.fxgroup.tv.
Matt O'Rourke
FX Design Group
+1 4078779600
marketing@fxgroup.tv
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn