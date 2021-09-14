Global Antiviral Therapy Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $79.8 Million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 6.7% From 2019-2026 COVID-19 Impact - Exclusive Report by Research Dive

The outbreak of coronavirus has had a positive impact on the growth of the global antiviral therapy market, owing to the rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle, decreased physical exercise among individuals, and increasing geriatric population around the globe. The leading players of the market are focusing on developing strategies to revive the market growth in the post-pandemic market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global antiviral therapy market is expected to generate a revenue of $79.8 million by 2026, growing exponentially at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Download to Exclusive PDF Sample Report Here! @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/246

Factors Influencing the CAGR Figures Pre and Post COVID-19 Outbreak

The report reveals the real-time CAGR registered by the market during the pandemic. According to the report, the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, while it was anticipated to be 5.8% in the pre-COVID-19 scenario from 2019 to 2026. Increasing prevalence of infections like HIV and Hepatitis C, and rising adoption of sedentary life along with decreased physical exercise are expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing the Market Size Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the report, the real-time market size of the market has significantly increased compared to the pre-COVID-19 estimations. The real-time market size reached a revenue of $54.7 million in 2020, while its estimations were $53.6 million during the pre-COVID scenario.

Checkout How COVID-19 impacts the Antiviral Therapy Market. Click Here to Schedule a Call to Speak our Expert Analyst for Triangulate with your own data @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/246

More and more people around the globe are suffering from viral disorders, resulting in a subsequent increase in demand for antiviral therapies. Furthermore, increasing smoking trends among millennials, and the significant rise in the geriatric population around the globe are further expected to drive the growth of the Antiviral Therapy market during the forecast period.

Post-Pandemic Insight

The rising cases of coronavirus in various countries around the globe have consequently increased the number of research and development activities for the development of highly effective combination therapies, vaccines, etc. Moreover, increasing prominence of mass awareness and collaborations between various health care enterprises are further expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the post-pandemic era.

Request for Antiviral Therapy Market Report Customization & Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/246

Key Players of the Market

The prominent players of the market include

ABBVie Inc. Aurobindo Pharma GlaxoSmithKline plc Abbott AstraZeneca Gilead Sciences, Inc. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Merck & Co., Inc.

and many more. These market players are concentrating on developing strategies such as new product launches, research and development, following trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and business expansions.

For instance, in May 2020, Cipla, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company, collaborated with Gilead Sciences, an American biopharmaceutical company, in order to produce an effective investigational medicine for the treatment of COVID-infected patients around the world.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

In Addition, the report having some numorus point about the leading Business Manufactures, Like, SWOT analysis, Product Portfolio, Finanical Status - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report



Top Trending Report:

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Tourism Market: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/248/global-medical-tourism-market

COVID-19 Impact on Coagulation Testing Market: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/254/global-coagulation-testing-market

COVID-19 Impact on Airway Management Devices Market: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/266/global-airway-management-devices-market

Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521