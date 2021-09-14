Submit Release
Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C., Partners Richard M. Morgan and Loraine M. DiSalvo Named Five Star Investment Professionals for Tenth Consecutive Year

National Award Program Recognizes Alpharetta Estate Planning Attorneys as Outstanding in Their Field

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C., announced today that Richard M. Morgan and Loraine M. DiSalvo have each received the 2021 Five Star Investment Professional Award for an impressive ten years in a row.

The Five Star Investment Professional award recognizes financial service providers who demonstrate excellence in the area of outstanding service. Winners are evaluated based on 10 criteria including a commitment to clients, strong industry credentials, and the quality of his or her practice.

“Year in and year out, our team at Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C., strives to exceed clients’ expectations,” said Morgan. “We are passionate estate planners, and it is always gratifying to be recognized for the superior work we do.”

With more than 26 years in business, Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. attributes its success to strong and trusting relationships, a deep passion for working with clients to implement their estate planning needs and wishes, and a strong commitment to the highest standards in the estate planning field. “To receive the Five Star Investment Professional award for an entire decade is an acknowledgment of our longstanding commitment to excellence,” said DiSalvo.

Five Star Professional partners with Atlanta Magazine to recognize this select group of Metro Atlanta financial services professionals. Morgan and DiSalvo will be featured along with the other award winners in a special section of the October issue.

The Five Star Professional designation assists consumers in selecting a service professional based on an objective research methodology tailored to the specific profession. Five Star Professional honorees do not pay a fee to be considered or awarded. For more information, visit www.fivestarprofessional.com.

About Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C.

Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. is led by Richard Morgan and Loraine DiSalvo. The team’s reputation for personal service and compassion, combined with their expertise in estate planning, tax law, and dispute resolution, has earned Morgan and DiSalvo the highest ratings from multiple attorney rating agencies, including the well-respected Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating, every year since the firm’s inception in 1995. Additionally, the firm is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the few select firms in Georgia to achieve its premier “Metro Tier 1” rating in the area of Trust and Estate Law. For more information visit www.morgandisalvo.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4f265ed-3874-46f4-a959-a301a932edea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0b3337e-44e2-4cc7-902e-2f6951005f50


Media Contact:

Malinda Lackey
Michael Mackenzie Communications
404.937.6457
malindal@michaelmackenzie.com
Richard M. Morgan

Richard M. Morgan Named Five Star Investment Professional
Loraine M. DiSalvo

Loraine M. DiSalvo Named Five Star Investment Professional

