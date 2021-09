IVF Devices and Consumables Market in Asia-Pacific Value to Grasp $4.2 billion by 2020, at CAGR of 17.1%

Asia-Pacific IVF Devices and Consumables

IVF devices market is growing significantly mainly due to rising incidence of infertility, advancement in IVF techniques, growing healthcare per capita spending

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND [Asia-Pacific IVF Devices and Consumables Market to Set New Growth Cycle]According to the research report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific IVF Devices and Consumables market is expected to garner $4.2 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 17.1%. The research includes changing market dynamics, top impacting factors, key investment pockets, value chain, and competitive scenario. Through tabular and graphical representation, the report offers key insights on different aspects of the market such as current market size and estimations, region-wise analysis, and opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis has been mentioned in the report to outline competitive intensity. The report is a helpful source of information to unlock potential from emerging countries and expand businesses to gain international presence.The Asia-Pacific IVF devices market is growing significantly mainly due to rising incidences of infertility, advancement in IVF techniques and growing healthcare per capita spending. Recent innovations in the IVF technology, such as embryoscope and capsule IVF, are expected to further drive the IVF devices market. However, strenuous maintenance issues and high cost associated with the devices hinders the growth of the market. The shift in adoption of conventional infertility treatments such as infertility-medication (clomid), by the advanced IVF technologies would open opportunities for the IVF devices market. However, the major challenge in Asia-Pacific IVF devices market is affordability of these devices by the small sized IVF clinics. COVID-19 scenario-1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.The Asia-Pacific IVF devices market is segmented into IVF instruments, reagents and media, technology, end users and geography. The instruments considered in this report include sperm separation system, cryosystem, incubator, imaging system, disposables and consumables ovum aspiration pump, IVF cabinet, micromanipulator, IVF-accessories and disposables and others. The capital equipment used during IVF procedures is the fastest growing devices owing to high usage. However, disposables and consumables used during IVF procedures are the highest revenue generating segment.Based on reagents and media the market is categorized into, cryopreservation media, semen processing media, ovum processing media and embryo culture media. Cryopreservation media is the high revenue generating media owing to its large application during frozen IVF cycles. IVF devices and consumables market by techniques is categorized into, fresh embryo IVF, frozen egg IVF and donor egg IVF. Fresh embryo IVF cycles are the largest revenue generating segment, as couple seeking for IVF treatment would firstly opt for fresh IVF cycle.The Asia-Pacific IVF devices market by end-users is segmented into clinics, hospitals, surgical centres and clinical research institutes. Clinics is the highest revenue generating end-user for IVF devices owing to its growing popularity across fertility destinations. The Asia-Pacific IVF devices market is analysed on the basis of geographical regions into China, India, Japan, and Australia among others. China and Japan are the leading revenue generating segmented, collectively accounted for about 54.8% of the market share in 2014. However, India would be the fastest growing region, owing to high demand for economic IVF services and availability of skilled labour workforce. The Major Key Players Are:• Vitrolife AB• Merck Serono, Inc.• Irvine Scientific• Cooper Surgical, Inc.• Cook Medical, Inc.• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.• Genea Biomedx• Kitazato• OvaScience, Inc.ASIA-PACIFIC IVF DEVICES AND CONSUMABLES MARKET KEY BENEFITS:• An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within Asia-Pacific IVF devices market is provided with key market dynamic factors that helps in understanding the behavior of market• The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and future market potential in terms of value for the period of 2014-2020• Country-wise healthcare IVF devices market conditions have been comprehensively analyzed in the report• Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of IVF devices) highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across the geographies• SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of prominent companies for strategy formulation• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market frameworkTrending Reports In Healthcare Industry: 