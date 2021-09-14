Spinnaker Pole Market Worth $1,254.6 million by 2030 | by Material, Distribution Channel & Application

Consumers in emerging nations such as China, India, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa are spending more on luxury tourism as their disposable income rises.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The spinnaker pole is used for attachment of spinnaker for sailing with the direction of the wind. In sailboats, a spinnaker pole is a spar. A spinnaker pole aids in the control of various headsails.The global spinnaker pole market size was valued at $450.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,254.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8623 Europe generated the highest revenue in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead, followed by North America. The spinnaker pole is a crucial component for controlling different types of sailboats. The spinnaker pole has been put up in a hurried manner, and it functions from the base of a mast. The mast is an arrangement of vertical or raised spars located at the boat's or ship's center line.Spinnaker pole products are used in various applications such as professional sports and cruising. Professional sports accounted for the largest market share in the spinnaker pole market in 2020. Enhancing and improving controls and stability of boats used in sports.Key Market Playersinclude AG+SparsAllen Brother LTDAxxon CompositesCompetition Composites, Inc.CST compositesHoel CompositesOffshore Spars Co.Selden Mast ABSparcraftZ Spars UK.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8623 Key Market SegmentsBY MATERIALAluminumCarbonBY BOAT LENGTHSmall boatMidrange boatBig boatBY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELOnlineOfflineBY APPLICATIONProfessional SportsCruisingBY REGIONNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8623