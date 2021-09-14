R4G Congratulates 9 Year Old Girl SprinkleBella for Landing iReview Ice Cream Gig
Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids to teach life values. 9 year old girl will taste LA's Best Ice Cream and write foodie reviews.
Recruiting for Good funds and creates The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids to prepare them for life; by creating real life work experiences, developing skills/talent and teaching positive life values.
Recruiting for Good created Seriously The Sweetest Gig iReview Ice Cream.
Every month, SprinkleBella will taste the world's greatest ice cream, and write goodie reviews to inspire the community.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Congratulations SprinkleBella for landing the gig, looking forward to your sweet ice cream reviews!"
iReview Ice Cream, Seriously The Sweetest Gig for Talented Kids. Recruiting for Good created gig to taste The World's Best Ice Cream and Write Goodie Foodie Reviews. Girls that do a great job on the gig, get hired again (just like in the real world). To learn more visit www.iReviewIceCream.com.
This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids. Starting in October (we're celebrating Halloween every weekend). In November, we're celebrating Thanksgiving with Grateful for Pie Parties (Taste LA's Best). And in December, we're hosting iCelebrate Cake Parties (Taste LA's Best). www.LoveisaTreat.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #lovelife #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
