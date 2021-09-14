Hydrogen Compressor Market Anticipated to Reach $2,662.1 Million by 2030

Factors such as increase in hydrogen consumption from end-user industries and construction of hydrogen pipeline infrastructure are expected to boost the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrogen compressor is a device that is utilized to reduce the volume of hydrogen to increase the pressure resulting in compressed hydrogen or liquid hydrogen. The compressor decreases the volume of hydrogen gas as gases are compressible, but a pump raising the pressure of a liquid allows the liquid hydrogen to be transferred elsewhere.The global Hydrogen compressors market size was valued at $1,789.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,662.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8617 Hydrogen compressors are capable of compressing small to medium volumes of hydrogen to high pressures, and depending on the application, they may even reach pressures of more than 5,000 bar (75,000 PSI). Furthermore, lubricated compression can attain discharge pressures of more than 600 bar (9,000 PSI) if oil traces are permitted in the gas, which is one of the key drivers of the market.Key Market PlayersAriel CorporationAtlas Copco ABBurckhardt Compression AGFluitron, Inc.HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AGHitachi, Ltd.Howden GroupIDEX CorporationIngersoll Rand, Inc.Nel ASARequest for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8617 Key Market SegmentsBy Technology TypeMechanicalNonmechanicalBy Lubricant TypeOil-basedOil-freeBy End-user IndustryOil & GasChemicalAutomotiveOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8617