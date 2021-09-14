Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 4600 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, August 13, 2021, in the 4600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:30 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect forcefully grabbed the victim’s purse causing the victim to fall to the ground. The suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s property.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/_uwNnkk8wqg

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.