Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 400 Block of 61st Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in the 400 block of 61st Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:00 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a knife and assaulted the victim. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, 36 year-old Juanita Borum of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

