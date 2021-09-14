Industrial Pumps Market Worth $86,346.0 Million in 2030 | by Type, Position & Driving Force
Rise in adoption of industrial pumps in petrochemicals, chemicals, medical, and pharmaceutical industry fuels the growth of the global industrial pumps market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial pumps are electro-mechanical or mechanical devices used for control of gases, liquid, slurries, and others through pipes and tubes in industries. Different kinds of industrial pumps perform various functions such as shut on/off, pressure control, and other regulation purposes. Moreover, industrial pumps are manufactured using carbon steel, cast iron, stainless steel, and various other metal alloys for attaining high efficiency.
The global industrial pumps market size is expected to reach $86.3 billion in 2030 from $55.8 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Furthermore, the high automation and control in industrial pumps improve their functioning in hazardous applications such as oil & gas, chemical processing, nuclear power generation plants, and others. In addition, the implementation of automation technologies has assisted in reducing the wastage of liquids passing through the pipes, resulting in reduction of costs. Various industries adopt automation and control technologies by upgrading their pre-installed industrial pumps, which, in turn, drives the industrial pumps market growth.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the industrial pumps market mainly due to the halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased manufacturing processes. In addition, the major end-user manufacturing companies located in countries, such as the U.S., Germany, the UK, and others, are also facing financial impacts due to halt in production, which hindered the growth of the industrial pumps market in 2020.
Key Market Players
Flowserve Corporation
The Weir Group plc
Grundfos
KSB
ITT Inc
Sulzer
EBARA Corporation
Xylem
SPX Flow Corporation
Baker Hughes
Key Market Segments
BY TYPE
Centrifugal
Submersible Motor
Single-Stage
Multi-Stage
Others
Reciprocating
Piston/Plunger
Others
Rotary
Gear
Vane
Screw
Others
Others
BY POSITION
Submersible
Non-submersible
BY DRIVING FORCE
Engine-Driven
Electrical-Driven
BY END-USER
Oil & Gas
Onshore
Offshore
Refining
Chemicals
Basic Chemicals
Biofuels
Other Chemicals
Power Generation
Coal/Oil Power
Gas/Cogen Power
Nuclear Power
Hydro Power
Water & Wastewater
General Industry
Mining
Food & Beverage
Metal Manufacturing
Building Services
Construction Dewatering
Others
BY REGION
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
