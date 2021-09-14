Drone Defense System Market: Identification and Detection Technology to Grow at 25.6% CAGR During 2021-2030
[244 Pages Report] Drone Defense System Market by End User (Military, Homeland Security, and Commercial), Technology and Application, 2021–2030.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The key players operating in the global Drone defense system market include Aaronia AG, Aselsan AS, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Dedrone, Inc., Droneshield, Hensoldt, Leonardo S.P.A., Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, and Rinicom Ltd.
Rise in drone-related incidents across the globe and the emergence of various startups offering drone defense systems are expected to drive drone defense system market during the forecast period. However, issues related with the drone defense related technologies and inefficiencies of counter drone technologies are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancements in tackling drone swarms and rise in defense expenditure globally are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.
Drone defense system market by end user, the military segment led the global drone defense system market in 2020, in terms of revenue. Considering technology, the countermeasure systems segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the drone mounting segment acquired the dominating position in 2020, in terms of revenue. At present, Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, followed by North America.
According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Drone Defense System Market by End User, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global drone defense system market was valued at $2.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $16.76 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.6%.
Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. led the global drone defense system market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by big players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient drone defense systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in instances of enemy drone being detected at military bases and security-critical places along with rise in conflicts across several countries in the region.
By end user, the market is categorized into military, homeland security, and commercial. The military segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for a number of reliable and efficient drone detection and countermeasure systems to block the entry of unauthorized drones inside a military base.
On the basis of technology, the drone defense system market is bifurcated into identification and detection systems and countermeasure systems. The countermeasure systems segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to rapid surge in demand for drone countermeasure machinery to destroy and incapacitate the illegal drones across the world.
The applications covered in the study include drone mounting and ground station. The drone mounting segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to rise in occurrences of terrorist attacks using drones and the efficiency of drone mountings in tackling issues related to the illegal entry of drones inside restricted airspaces.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis of Drone Defense System Market:
• The COVID-19 impact on the drone defense system market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.
• The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import–export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.
• Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.
• Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone defense systems globally.
KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY
• By end-user, the military segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.
• Depending on technology, the countermeasure systems segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.
• On the basis of application, the ground station segment is projected to lead the global drone defense system market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to civil segment.
• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
