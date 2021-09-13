State disciplines health care providers-R21-22

For immediate release: September 13, 2021 (21-202)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In July 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant Brooke McKenzie Walton (NA60858291, NC10096108) with unprofessional conduct. Walton allegedly accepted items, borrowed money and accepted a Costco membership from a client. She also allegedly stole money from two other clients and was charged with first-degree identity theft.

Clark County

In July 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions for certified nursing assistant Kaylyn M. Gaudet (NC61027482).

Douglas County

In July 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions against certified interim medical assistant Carla Daniella De La Paz (IC60932036, MR61103316).

King County

In July 2021 the Surgical Technologist Registration Program entered an agreed order with surgical technologist Joshua Kennedy (ST60168312). Kennedy must comply with terms and conditions including complying with a substance abuse monitoring program.

In July 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreed order and lifted the summary suspension order of certified nursing assistant Eunice Waiimu Kubania (NC60447088). Kubania must comply with terms and conditions. The certified nursing assistant was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services long-term care abuse and neglect registry for neglecting a vulnerable adult.

In July 2021 the Physical Therapy Board entered an agreed order and granted the reinstatement request for physical therapy assistant Bret Aaron Streeter (P160033462). Streeter must comply with terms and conditions.

In July 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Farshid Zamyadi (NA60222761) with unprofessional conduct. Over the course of a few years and during work shifts, Zamyadi allegedly fondled himself in a chair next to a patient and would describe the big bulge in his pants and showed the bulge to the patient. This same patient alleged Zamyadi spoke to another staff member while handling a hot dog and bread in a sexually suggestive manner.

Kitsap County

In July 2021 the Substance Use Disorder Program charged chemical dependency professional trainee Erika Bulnes (CO60842998) with unprofessional conduct. Bulnes allegedly failed to cooperate with an investigation of a complaint received about her conduct.

Lewis County

In July 2021 the Home Care Aide and Nursing Assistant Programs dismissed the charges against home care aide and certified nursing assistant David Floyd Potter (HM60574328, NC60794315).

Mason County

In July 2021 the Home Care Aide Program entered an agreed order with home care aide Tracy Ree Pasic (HM60752843). Pasic must comply with terms and conditions including complying with a substance abuse monitoring program.

Pierce County

In July 2021 the secretary of health granted the license reinstatement of certified nursing assistant Millicent Kemp (NC60024620).