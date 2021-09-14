Beverage Stabilizer Market Size To See Record Break Revenue $1,938.2 Million By 2025, At CAGR Of 6.1%
Increase in consumption of packaged and convenience goods, rapid advancements in the food & beverages industry.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverage Stabilizers Market by Product Type (Gum Arabic, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Pectin, and Others) and Beverage Type (Fruit Drinks, Dairy Beverages, Soft Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." According to the report, the global beverage stabilizers market garnered $1.36 billion in 2018, and is estimated to garner $1.94 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.
Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5269
Surge in number of quick service restaurants (QSRs), ever-evolving food & beverage industry, and increase in the consumption of packaged and convenience goods drive the growth of the market. However, varying prices of raw materials restraint the market growth. On the contrary, growth in functional beverages consumption is expected to offer new opportunities in the future.
Based on product type, the xanthan gum segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the total revenue in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2025. This segment is also estimated account for the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to surge in utilization as a stabilizer and thickening agent for preventing the ingredients from separation in the food along with the growth of the food industry. The research also analyzes other segments such as gum arabic, carrageenan, carboxymethyl cellulose, pectin, and others.
Based on beverage type, the soft drinks segment contributed the major share in terms of revenue in 2017, with nearly three-tenths of the total market, and is projected to maintain its dominating position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in consumption of aerated drinks across the world and rise in inclination towards soft drinks and other convenient goods. However, the other beverage types segment would grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to surge in spending capacity toward packaged & convenient goods. The research also explores fruit drinks, dairy beverages, and alcoholic beverages segments.
Asia-Pacific contributed to more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This region is also estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to the advancements in retail infrastructure that enables the production of packaged or convenience goods. The research also analyzes North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5269
Leading market players
In terms of value, Asia-Pacific contributed a significantly high market share in the global beverage stabilizer market in 2018. The key players profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, CP Kelco, DowDuPont Inc., Ingredion, Inc., Kerry Group, Palsgaard A/S, Tate & Lyle Plc., and Royal DSM.
The other beverage stabilizer market players (not profiled in this report) include Acatris, BASF, Glanbia Nutritionals, Nexira, W.R. Grace & Co., Advanced Food Systems Inc., Chemelco International Bv, Lanxess Deutschland GmbH, Silvateam S.p.a., TIC Gums, Inc., and Brisan Group.
Related Reports:
Guar Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/guar-market-A09865
Papain Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/papain-market
Health Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/health-ingredients-market-A07430
Edible Oil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/edible-oil-market-A11174
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn