Wolf Eyewear and HOYA LENS UK Partner to Curb Myopia
Wolf Eyewear in partnership with HOYA, announced the launch of two new Wolf Cubs frames, each in three vibrant colourways designed to combat myopia in children.
With myopia becoming more common in younger children, I’ve been keen to develop eyewear that works with lenses aimed to slow down or halt myopia progression.”LEIGHTON BUZZARD, UNITED KINGDOM, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolf Eyewear in partnership with HOYA, today announced the launch of two new Wolf Cubs frames, each in three vibrant colourways designed to combat myopia in children.
— Tom Wolfenden, Director at Wolf Eyewear
With changing lifestyles, children are spending more time in near-work activities like using digital devices, studying, reading, and spending fewer hours outdoors. Coupled with hereditary, behavioural, and environmental factors, an estimated 5 billion people could be affected by short-sightedness by 2050 (1).
Wolf has designed two new Cubs frames in their trademark colours to compliment HOYA’s myopia management spectacle lenses - MiYOSMART. The frames will be available to independent opticians from September.
Tom Wolfenden, Director at Wolf Eyewear commented, “with myopia becoming more common in younger children, and as a parent, I’ve been keen to develop eyewear that works with lenses aimed to slow down or halt myopia progression (2)”.
Andrew Sanders, Professional Service Director at HOYA UK, comments “We’re extremely proud to announce our MiYOSMART spectacle lens to the UK and Ireland as the myopia management option that optometry professionals have been waiting for. The introduction of such an effective non-invasive solution only emphasises HOYA’s innovatory stance within the optical industry and we truly can’t wait to see the difference it will make.”
If you would like to arrange a viewing of the latest frames, contact Wolf Eyewear today or for more information on HOYA's MiYOSMART spectacle lenses, contact HOYA today.
______
Notes
(1) Holden B.A., Fricke T.R. Wilson D.A., Jong M., Naidoo KS., Sankaridurg P., Wong T.Y., Naduvilath T.J., Resniko_ S. Global Prevalence of Myopia and High Myopia and Temporal Trends from 2000 through 2050. American Academy of Ophthalmology. 05/2016, vol.123, no. 5, p. 1036-- 1042. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ophtha.2016.01.006.
(2) Lam CSY, Tang WC, Tse DY, Lee RPK, Chun RKM, Hasegawa K, Qi H, Hatanaka T, To CH. Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (DIMS)
spectacle lenses slow myopia progression: a 2-year randomised clinical trial. British Journal of Ophthalmology. Published Online First: 29 May 2019. doi: 10.1136/bjophthalmol-2018-313739
