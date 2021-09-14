How Are Key Players In Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Devices Industry Maintaining An Advantage Over Competitors?

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing product approvals are the key trend gaining popularity in the gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market. Key players in the market are focusing on product approvals to maintain a comparative advantage over competitors in the industry. For example, in February 2021, EndoClot Plus Inc., a US-based company developing medical devices to meet the needs of the GI professional announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for EndoClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System (EndoClot PHS), which is an advanced product that will assist Gastroenterologists in stopping bleeding quickly and effectively. EndoClot PHS is a one-time-use device that consists of a starch-based powder hemostat that is applied directly to the bleeding location using a flexible endoscope.

The global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market is expected to grow from $682.30 million in 2020 to $722.37 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market is expected to reach $889.11 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Major players covered in the endoscopic hemostasis devices market are CONMED, Boston Scientific Corporation, US Medical Innovations, Ovesco Endoscopy AG, Olympus Corporation, Cook Medical, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Steris Plc, and Pfizer Inc.

North America was the largest region in the gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market report is segmented by product into endoscopic thermal devices, others, by GI tract division into upper GI tract, lower GI tract, by end user into hospitals or clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, others.

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Devices Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Endoscopic Thermal Devices), By GI Tract Division (Upper GI Tract, Lower GI Tract), By End User (Hospitals Or Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market overview, forecast gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market size and growth for the whole market, gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market segments, and geographies, gastrointestinal bleeding market trends, gastrointestinal bleeding market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

