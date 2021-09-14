Hacksaw Blades Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.7% to Reach $ 1,560.7 Million by 2030

The major driving factor of the global hacksaw blades market is rise in utilization of hacksaw blades in the process of sawmill manufacturing.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The hacksaw blade is made of nitrated steel, cast iron, aluminum brass, and stainless steel. The teeth on the hacksaw blades are the major cutting elements on the blades. These blades are fixed in a hacksaw under tension in a frame and used for cutting materials such as metal, wood, and plastic. The hacksaw blades are available in 10 TPI, 14 TPI, 18TPI, 24 TPI, and 32 TPI range. These hacksaws are manually and electrically operated and used by DIY and professional consumers.The hacksaw blades market size was valued at $0.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $ 1.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in utilization of hacksaw blades within the process of sawmill manufacturing is one of the prominent factors driving the growth of the global hacksaw blades market. In addition, rise in demand for furniture in newly constructed infrastructures as well as in renovated buildings has boosted the production of wood cut into pieces through sawmill, which, in turn, contributes toward the market growth.Key BenefitsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the hacksaw blades market.In-depth hacksaw blades market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The hacksaw blades market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.Key Market PlayersApex Tool Group LLCChronosDisston CompanyGedoreHABUR-SAWS GmbHKlein Tools, Inc.Snap-on IncorporatedStanley Black & Decker, Inc.StarrettThomas Flinn & Co.

Key Market SegmentsBy Consumer TypeDIYProfessionalsBy Threads per Inch14 TPI24 TPIOthersBy ApplicationManual HacksawElectric HacksawBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA