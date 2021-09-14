B2B & B2C Express Delivery Market to Grow at 7.2% & 5.9% CAGR During 2021-2030
[260 Pages Report] Express Delivery Market by Application (B2B and B2C), End Use and Destination: Global Opportunity Analysis 2021–2030.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Express Delivery Market by Application, End Use, and Destination: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global express delivery market was valued at $262.86 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $484.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.
Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. On the basis of forecast analysis, LAMEA is expected to lead the express delivery market growth during the forecast period, owing to the booming e-commerce industry in emerging economies, infrastructural development, and increased adoption of various express delivery services in the region.
Download Report (260 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12868
Express delivery is the fastest form of shipping that involves the delivery of various goods and products through different mediums such as air, water, and land. The customer pays an extra shipping cost for this type of delivery, as the shipment will get transported to the receiver anywhere between 24 to 72 hours depending on the distance of the shipment. In express shipping, the price and rates are also higher than other forms of transportation.
Express delivery services significantly operate on the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) models. These include personal and business items such as letters, documents, merchandise, consumer goods, and other non-palletized goods. Express delivery services are coupled with a variety of value-added services, such as packaging, labeling, billing, payment collection, and return, to improvise the delivery experience for the user.
Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12868
The factors such as growth of the e-commerce industry, rise in B2C deliveries and international trade services boost the market growth. However, higher operational costs of express delivery services and lack of logistics infrastructure are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements in delivery services and emergence of last-mile deliveries are some of the factors offering the lucrative growth opportunities for the express delivery market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry are hampered, though differently across air, freight, and sea sectors. Thus, express delivery firms, which are involved in the movement, storage, and flow of goods, have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although, the e-commerce, healthcare & FMCG supplies, and daily essentials goods industry is expected to affect the express delivery services industry positively during the COVID-19 outbreak. This is due to significant growth in online retail and B2C e-commerce deliveries. For instance, according to the report from the U.S. Census Bureau 2020, the U.S. retail e-commerce industry reached $211.5 billion, up 31.8% from the first quarter of 2020 and 44.5% year-over-year.
Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12868
Aramex, BEST Inc, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post Ag (DHL GROUP), DSV (DSV Panalpina), FedEx, Geodis, SF Express, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and YTO Express Group Co. are some of the leading key players operating in the express delivery market.
Express Delivery Market by end-use, the e-commerce platform segment dominated the global express delivery market in 2020, in terms of revenue, and the others segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Presently, Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, and expected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by Europe.
Key Findings Of The Study
• On the basis of application, the B2B segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.
• On the basis of end-use, the e-commerce platform segment is the highest contributor to the express delivery market in terms of revenue.
• On the basis of destination, the international segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.
Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12868
Similar Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:
Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market by Application (B2B and B2C), End Use (E-Commerce Platform, Social Media Platform, Document Service, and Others), and Destination (Domestic and International): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.
Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market by Business (B2B, B2C, and C2C), Destination (Domestic and International), and End User (Services, Wholesale & Retail Trade, Manufacturing, Construction & Utilities, and Primary Industries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
Last Mile Delivery Market by Service Type (Business-To-Business [B2B], Business-To-Consumer [B2C], and Customer-To-Customer [C2C], Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, And Drones), Delivery Time (Regular Delivery and Same-Day Delivery), and Topography (Rural, Low Density Cities, Medium-Density Cities, and High-Density Cities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2030.
Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Application (Logistics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages Retail, and Others), Solution (Hardware, Software, and Service), Range (Short Range (<20 km) and Long Range (>20 km)), and Vehicle Type (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles, and Self-driving Trucks & Vans): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.
Drone Package Delivery Market by Duration (Long Duration (>30 Minutes) and Short Duration (<30 Minutes)), Package Size (< 2 Kilograms, 2 – 5 Kilograms and > 5 Kilograms), Range (Long Range (>25 Kilometers) and Short Range (<25 Kilometers)), and Solution (Service, Software, Platform and Infrastructure): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.
Same Day Delivery Market by Application (Retail, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Documents & Letters and Others), Mode of Transportation (Airways, Roadways, Railways and Intermodal), and End User (B2B, B2C and C2C): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.
Courier Services Market by Product (Courier, Express, and Parcel), Business (B2B (Business-to-Business), Consumer-to-consumer (C2C), and B2C (Business-to-Consumer)), Destination (Domestic, and International), End User (Services (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)), Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce), Primary Industries (Agriculture, and Other Natural Resources), Manufacturing, Construction, and Utilities: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn