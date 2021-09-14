Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market to Reach $91.18 Billion by 2025, States the Report by Allied Market Research
A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the market across North America region is expected to dominate in terms of revenues throughout the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence Chip Market across North America region is expected to dominate in terms of revenues throughout the forecast period.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the artificial intelligence chip market. The findings of the report states that the global market for artificial intelligence chip is expected to reach $91.18 billion by 2025, manifesting a CAGR of 45.2% from 2019 to 2025. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.
“In 2018, the GPU segment dominated the global artificial intelligence chip market in the design chip type, in terms of revenue. However, the others segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, based on application, natural language processing led the global market in 2018, followed by robotics. By technology, the system-on-chip segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the BFSI segment dominates the overall AI chip market, in terms of industry vertical. The artificial intelligence chip market holds high potential for the semiconductor industry. The current business scenario has been witnessing an increase in the demand for an artificial intelligence chip, particularly in the developing regions, such as China, India, and others. Companies in this industry have been adopting various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings.” Rahul Kumar, Lead Analyst, Semiconductor & Electronics at Allied Market Research.
The report provides detailed information based on the key determinants of the market to assist market players in devising growth strategies. Rise in demand for smart homes and smart cities, increase in investments in AI startups, and advent of quantum computing propel the growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market. On the other hand, lack of skilled workforce hampers the market growth. Moreover, surged adoption of AI chips in the developing regions and development of smarter robots present new opportunities in the approaching years.
The report offers a in-depth scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the artificial intelligence chip market globally. This helps the investors, market players, and new entrants to strategize according to impacts by the outbreak of the pandemic. The pandemic has impacted almost every sector negatively. But at the same time, the pandemic has boosted the importance of smart solutions. Owing to which, the market is expected to witness investments post-pandemic. However, the manufacturing facilities and related projects were put on a hold during the initial phase. The government bodies, in various regions have now implemented regulations and people are allowed to process their business followed by these measures. Which in turn is expected to assist the artificial intelligence chip market as well with continuation of projects and research and development.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global artificial intelligence chip market on the basis of chip type, application, industry vertical, technology, processing type, and region. These insights are helpful for the new entrants as well as current market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and highest revenue generating segment to accomplish growth in the coming years.
Based on chip type, the market is studied on the basis of graphical processing unit (GPU), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), central processing unit (CPU), and others. The GPU segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2018. However, the ASIC segment is expected to boost in the near future.
Based on applications, the market is segmented on the basis of natural language processing (NLP), robotic, computer vision, network security, and others. The NLP segment contributed to the largest market share, in 2018, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.
Based on region, North America held the maximum market share in 2018, and is anticipated to continue its dominance by 2025. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of during the forecast period. The market is also studied across LAMEA and Europe region.
Leading players of the global artificial intelligence chip market analyzed in the research include Micro Devices (AMD), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore, Qualcomm, Adapteva, UC-Davis, Mythic, and others.
