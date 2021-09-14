Inspection Robots Market Worth $13,942.5 Million by 2030- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Major driving factors of the inspection robots market are that it can inspect things and places that a human cannot inspect through naked eyes.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspection robots are used to monitor the processes carried out in manufacturing industries such as food quality as well as to detect failure in processes such as leakage in pipes. Inspection robots find application in oil & gas, electronics, food & beverages, and other industries where manufacturing is carried out at a large extent.

The inspection robots market size was valued at $940.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 30.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Ability of the inspection robots to reach places that are not visible to human eyes majorly drive the inspection robots market. In addition, use of inspection robots avoid workers to reach out to dangerous places just to inspect the equipment or the manufacturing process. Moreover, data collection and storage by inspection robots is faster and accurate than manual recording. These are the factors that lead to growth of the inspection robots market around the world.

Key Market Players

Eddyfi Technologies
Gecko Robotics, Inc.
Genesis Systems
Honeybee Robotics
Invert Robotics
JH Robotics, Inc.
Montrose Technologies Inc.
Shenzhen SROD Industrial Group Co., Ltd.
Universal Robots
Waygate Technologies

Key Market Segments

By Robot Type

Stationary Robotic Arm
Mobile Robots

By Testing Type

Automated metrology
Non-destructive inspection

By End-User

Oil & Gas
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Electronics
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

