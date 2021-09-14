Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Emergency And Other Relief Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Emergency And Other Relief Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the emergency and other relief services market is expected to grow from $73.22 billion in 2020 to $82.42 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $113.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4%. The increasing support from large corporations and organizations in the form of funds, grants or programs is expected to drive the growth of the global emergency and other relief services market.

The emergency and other relief services market consists of the revenues from emergency and other relief services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide food, shelter, clothing, medical relief, resettlement, and counseling to victims of domestic or international disasters or conflicts (e.g., wars). Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Market

Organizations in the emergency and other relief services market are integrating technology in their services for faster response and better reachability. For instance, in 2018, the American Red Cross of Alaska has used the RC view and RC Collect applications that help streamline some of its procedures. The use of RC View to help dispatch Disaster Action Teams (DAT) to emergencies and RC Collect for collecting information during damage assessments of homes and property after the disasters have significantly reduced response times and streamlined data collection.

Global Emergency And Other Relief Services Market Segments:

The global emergency and other relief services market is further segmented based on service type, category and geography.

By Service Type: Food, Shelter, Medical Assistance, Others

By Category: Short-term Assistance, Deferred Assistance, Long-term Assistance

By Geography: The global emergency and other relief services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Emergency And Other Relief Services Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides emergency and other relief services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global emergency and other relief services market, emergency and other relief services market share, emergency and other relief services market players, emergency and other relief services market segments and geographies, emergency and other relief services market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Emergency And Other Relief Services Market Organizations Covered: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Disaster Emergency Service: Direct Relief, The Salvation Army, The American National Red Cross.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

