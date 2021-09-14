Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the driver monitoring systems market is expected grow from $0.96 billion in 2020 to $1.06 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The driver monitoring systems market is expected to reach $1.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%. Increase in road-safety awareness due to the rise in several on-road accidents caused by the driver due to fatigue and distraction is the major driver for the driver monitoring systems (DMS) market.

The driver monitoring systems market consists of sales of driver monitoring systems which is used to collect recognizable information about the driver for assessing the capability of the driver to perform the driving task safely. The market consists of revenue generated by the driver monitoring system companies manufacturing the driver manufacturing systems such as facial recognition/ head movement, heart rate monitoring, blink monitoring, steering angle sensor and a pre-collision system.

Trends In The Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market

The global driver monitoring systems market is experiencing several technological advances that are expected to boost the market in the forecast period. A rising trend is prominent OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and MROs (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) developing advanced detection technologies for drivers of vehicles. For instance, Panasonic Corporation has developed a drowsiness-control technology to detect and predict the level of drowsiness of a person, enabling him/her to remain comfortably awake while driving. Similarly, Mercedes-Benz has developed an innovative attention assist device that can detect when drivers start to get drowsy and prompt them to stop until it's too late. Attention assist monitors the actions of the driver and creates an individual driver profile at the start of each trip, which is then continuously compared with current sensor data.

Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market Segments:

The global driver monitoring systems market is further segmented based on monitoring type, vehicle type, component and geography.

By Monitoring Type: Driver Alertness/Distraction Monitoring, Driver Fatigue Monitoring, Drunk Driving Monitoring, Identity Recognition

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

By Component: Interior Camera, Sensors, Other Components

By Geography: The global driver monitoring systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides driver monitoring systems market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global driver monitoring systems market, driver monitoring systems market share, driver monitoring systems market players, driver monitoring systems market segments and geographies, driver monitoring systems market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The driver monitoring systems market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Driver Monitoring Systems Market Organizations Covered: Delphi Automotive PLC, Visteon Corporation, Valeo SA, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Seeing Machines, Faurecia, DENSO Corporation, Magna International, Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited (Japan), Veoneer Inc, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Takata Corporation, Johnson Controls Inc, Ford Motor Co., Plessey Semiconductors Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., Tata Elxsi, Jabil Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Mobileye N.V, NVIDIA Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Stonkam Co., Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

