Global Medical Tourism Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Medical Tourism Market 2021-2030

Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical tourism market is expected to grow from $19.79 billion in 2020 to $21.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $40.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%. High healthcare costs in developed countries is driving growth in the medical tourism market as developing countries are able to provide cheaper treatment.

The medical tourism market includes revenues generated by healthcare service providers by diagnosing and treating the patients who travel across international borders to obtain medical treatment. Patients usually travel from countries lacking healthcare infrastructure or having high healthcare costs to major medical centres in developing countries.

Trends In The Global Medical Tourism Market

Patients travelling across countries for medical treatment are increasingly using electronic health records to store information related to health in digital format. Electronic health record is the systematic collection of patient health and medical examination reports stored electronically. These health records can be accessed instantly and securely by authorized users. Electronic health records eliminate the need to carry heavy medical records for patients travelling long distances for treatment. Some of the major electronic health records software include eClinicalWorks, Allscripts, Cerner.

Global Medical Tourism Market Segments:

The global medical tourism market is further segmented based on treatment type, type and geography.

By Treatment Type: Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedics Treatment, Bariatric Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Opthalmic Treatment, Others

By Type: Domestic, International

By Geography: The global medical tourism market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical tourism global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical tourism market, medical tourism global market share, medical tourism global market players, medical tourism global market segments and geographies, medical tourism global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Medical Tourism Market Organizations Covered: Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited, Prince Court Medical Center, Bumrungrad International Hospital, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Fortis Health Ltd., Raffles Medical Group, Bangkok Hospital Medical Center, Samitivej PCL., Min-Sheng General Hospital, Asian Heart Institute, Asklepios Klinik Barmbek, Spire Healthcare, Medanta, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Anadolu Medical Centre, Clemenceau Medical Centre, Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Healthbase, Klinikum Medical Link, NTT Medical Center Tokyo, Seoul National University Hospital, UZ Leuven, Wooridul Spine Hospital, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Barbados Fertility Center.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

