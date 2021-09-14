EU-Canada agreement – Round table with SMEs to celebrate CETA’s fourth anniversary

Canada | Brussels, 21 September 2021

The European Commission, in cooperation with the European Union Chamber of Commerce in Canada, EUCCAN, is organising a round table for SMEs on 21 September 2021 to mark four years since CETA’s provisional entry into force. SMEs will hear from other European companies’ experience in leveraging the agreement to enter the Canadian market and learn about the opportunities created by CETA, as well as get practical input from experts on how to tap into resources such as the EU’s Access2Markets portal, the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) and the services of national trade promotion authorities. Concrete suggestions made during the round table will feed into the Commission’s input for the EU-Canada action plan to assist SMEs better to exploit CETA’s opportunities.

The EU and Canada feature some of the most dynamic economies in the world. Canada is the world’s ninth largest economy by GDP and it is a major importer of goods and services providing many opportunities for EU businesses of all sizes.

CETA is an ambitious and inclusive free trade agreement (FTA) that covers virtually all sectors and aspects of EU-Canada trade. Since September 2017, its broad scope offers a full range of benefits and advantages for EU businesses including SMEs in a wide range of sectors. Thanks to CETA, SMEs can leverage preferential access and reduced barriers to help grow their business. FTAs, like CETA, are now more important than ever in advancing businesses’ economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic and in helping SMEs grow their businesses globally.

