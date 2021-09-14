Mighty Paw Adds 3 Exciting Products To Its Brand New Line of No-Spill, Mess-Free Dog Accessories
Combined with the Mighty Paw Stainless Steel Dog Bowls and the Splash Mat, the Slow Feed Insert reduces messes at mealtime and helps prevent bloating and vomiting
The family orientated dog gear company released non-slip, no-spill 304 stainless steel pet bowls, BPA-free silicone splash mats & slow feeder inserts.
We’re proud to contribute to a cleaner and safer home environment with our super durable stainless steel bowls, splash mats and slow feeder bowls.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Paw, creators of the Smart Bell, Hands-Free Bungee Leash Set and other innovative dog gear, announced the launch of their no-spill, mess-free line of dog accessories.
— Corey Smith, CEO and founder of Mighty Paw
Their newly designed supplies work for small and large dogs and help minimize messes in the kitchen for busy dog owners.
The 304 stainless steel bowls are rust-, bite-, and corrosion resistant and withstand years of use.
All three products feature BPA-free, food-grade silicone that’s dishwasher-safe and therefore easy to clean.
Additionally, the slow feeder bowls drastically reduce gulping which significantly decreases vomiting and bloating at mealtime.
The bowls, splash mat and slow feeder can either be used by themselves or together for the ultimate no-spill, mess-free experience!
Stainless Steel Bowls Details:
304 stainless steel bowls
Won’t rust or discolor
Bite resistant
Corrosion resistant
Withstands years of use
2 pack
Designated water and food bowl
Flat edges
Won’t hurt dog’s tongue
Lined with non-slip, BPA-free silicone bottom
Bowls don’t slide
No-spill design
Dishwasher-safe
Stress-free and easy clean up
3 different sizes: 2, 4 and 7 cups
For small and large dogs
Splash Mat Details:
100% BPA-free, food grade silicone
Non-toxic
Dimensions: 19” x 12” x ⅝”
Neutral grey color
Blends in with most interior designs
Non-slip texture
Mat stays in place
Slip-resistant topside
Keeps bowls, water fountains & automatic feeders in place
High lip
Prevents water and food spills
Protects your floors
Pour channels
Water pours out easily
Dishwasher-safe
Easy clean up
Slow Feed Dog Bowl Insert Details:
Interactive maze design with ridge pattern
Quick pull paw tab
Holds 3 cups of dry food
Slows down gulpers
Helps prevent bloating and vomiting
Recommended by vets
BPA-free, food-grade silicone
Dishwasher-safe material
Stress-free and easy, mess-free clean up
Works on its own or in our medium size stainless steel bowls
Available in green & orange
Dimensions: 7” ⌀ x 2” height
About Mighty Paw:
Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://mightypaw.com/blogs/news https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###
Corey Smith
Mighty Paw
