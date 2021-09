Mighty Paw Adds 3 Exciting Products To Its Brand New Line of No-Spill, Mess-Free Dog Accessories

Combined with the Mighty Paw Stainless Steel Dog Bowls and the Splash Mat, the Slow Feed Insert reduces messes at mealtime and helps prevent bloating and vomiting The Mighty Paw Stainless Steel Dog Bowls come in a pack of two designated water and food bowls The Mighty Paw Slow Feed Dog Bowl Inserts are made of BPA-free, food-grade silicone and are available in bright green and orange.

The family orientated dog gear company released non-slip, no-spill 304 stainless steel pet bowls, BPA-free silicone splash mats & slow feeder inserts.

We’re proud to contribute to a cleaner and safer home environment with our super durable stainless steel bowls, splash mats and slow feeder bowls.” — Corey Smith, CEO and founder of Mighty Paw

ROCHESTER, NY, USA, September 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mighty Paw, creators of the Smart Bell, Hands-Free Bungee Leash Set and other innovative dog gear, announced the launch of their no-spill, mess-free line of dog accessories.Their newly designed supplies work for small and large dogs and help minimize messes in the kitchen for busy dog owners.The 304 stainless steel bowls are rust-, bite-, and corrosion resistant and withstand years of use.All three products feature BPA-free, food-grade silicone that’s dishwasher-safe and therefore easy to clean.Additionally, the slow feeder bowls drastically reduce gulping which significantly decreases vomiting and bloating at mealtime.The bowls, splash mat and slow feeder can either be used by themselves or together for the ultimate no-spill, mess-free experience!304 stainless steel bowlsWon’t rust or discolorBite resistantCorrosion resistantWithstands years of use2 packDesignated water and food bowlFlat edgesWon’t hurt dog’s tongueLined with non-slip, BPA-free silicone bottomBowls don’t slideNo-spill designDishwasher-safeStress-free and easy clean up3 different sizes: 2, 4 and 7 cupsFor small and large dogs100% BPA-free, food grade siliconeNon-toxicDimensions: 19” x 12” x ⅝”Neutral grey colorBlends in with most interior designsNon-slip textureMat stays in placeSlip-resistant topsideKeeps bowls, water fountains & automatic feeders in placeHigh lipPrevents water and food spillsProtects your floorsPour channelsWater pours out easilyDishwasher-safeEasy clean upInteractive maze design with ridge patternQuick pull paw tabHolds 3 cups of dry foodSlows down gulpersHelps prevent bloating and vomitingRecommended by vetsBPA-free, food-grade siliconeDishwasher-safe materialStress-free and easy, mess-free clean upWorks on its own or in our medium size stainless steel bowlsAvailable in green & orangeDimensions: 7” ⌀ x 2” heightAbout Mighty Paw:Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###