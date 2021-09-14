Global Root Canal Sealer Market to reach $605.76 million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for root canal treatment, rise in geriatric population, and advancement in root canal sealer drive the growth of the global root canal sealer market. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the root canal sealer market, owing to temporary closure to almost all private dental clinics and significant decline in patient traffic in dental clinics.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Root Canal Sealer Market generated $335.87 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $605.76 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in demand for root canal treatment, rise in geriatric population, and advancement in root canal sealer drive the growth of the global root canal sealer market. However, limited reimbursement for dental procedures and high cost of root canal treatment restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, growth in dental tourism in emerging countries presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the root canal sealer market, owing to significant decline in patient traffic in dental clinics.

The pandemic led to implementation of lockdown which gave way to temporary closure to almost all private dental clinics.

Dentists who worked in government hospitals, needed face-to-face communication and regular exposure to blood, saliva, and other fluids. This, in turn, caused risk and fear of getting infected by a virus, and ultimately affected the growth of the root canal market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global root canal sealer market based on type, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Based on distribution channel, the hospitals and retail pharmacy segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the dental hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global root canal sealer market analyzed in the research include Angelus, Brasseler, Coltene Group, Dentsply Maillefer, Innovative Bioceramix, Inc, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Parkell, Inc., Pulpdent Corporation, Septodont, and Ultradent Products Inc.

