Nominate an agriculture, food or beverage business for upcoming awards

September 14, 2021

Sparks, Nev. -

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) and Made in Nevada are seeking nominations for the Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award. This new annual award recognizes the extraordinary work done by agriculture, food and beverage industries in Nevada. Nominations are due by Sept. 30, 2021, and the award will be presented at the Made in Nevada Connections event in Reno on Oct. 21, 2021.

“Nevada’s agriculture, food and beverage businesses are vital to Nevada’s economy,” said NDA Director Jennifer Ott. “We want to showcase local small businesses and the pivotal role they play in our communities.”

Individuals are encouraged to nominate a Nevada business that provides Nevadans with their favorite locally produced agriculture, food or beverage product. Businesses are also able to self-nominate. To be eligible, businesses must be licensed in Nevada, produce or manufacture at least 51% of their agriculture, food or beverage product in Nevada and have less than 150 employees. Nominations can be made at agri.nv.gov.

“We are excited for this additional opportunity to show appreciation for the agriculture, food and beverage businesses that offer so much to Nevada,” said NDA Director Ott.

The NDA also recognizes farms and ranches that have been operating on the same land for 100 years or longer through the Nevada Centennial Awards. Centennial Award farms and ranches are recognized on a rolling basis. Farmers and ranchers interested in the program can learn more and apply at agri.nv.gov/centennial_awards.

About the Nevada Department of Agriculture

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) mission is to preserve, protect and promote Nevada’s agriculture. The department has 150 dedicated employees providing services in its five divisions, Administration, Animal Industry, Consumer Equitability, Food and Nutrition, and Plant Industry. The department’s $232 million budget facilitates regulatory and administrative work in agriculture and food manufacturing industries, protecting public and environmental health and worker safety, and providing food distribution and oversight for the United States Department of Agriculture’s school and community nutrition programs.

###