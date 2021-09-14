Submit Release
A public hearing to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Johnny Stanley, #326530

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Johnny Stanley, #326530. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than September 24, 2021 to confirm attendance.

Johnny Stanley was sentenced to a term of 30 years to 60 years for the crime of Controlled Substance-Deliver/Manufacture Cocaine 650 Grams or More-Conspiracy, and 1 year to 20 years for the crime of Controlled Substance-Deliver/Manufacture Cocaine Less Than 50 Grams. Johnny Stanley was sentenced on November 20, 2002 out of Oakland County.

Jerome L. Warfield, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the MCLA 791.244 prior to any recommendation for executive clemency by the Parole Board.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography, or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.

