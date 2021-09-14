A public hearing to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Ismael Nunez, #187868

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Ismael Nunez, #187868. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than September 24, 2021 to confirm attendance.

Ismael Nunez was sentenced to a term of 20 years to 30 years for the crime of Controlled Substance-Possession of Cocaine 225-649 Grams. Ismael Nunez was sentenced on November 25, 1998 out of Kent County.

Jerome L. Warfield, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the MCLA 791.244 prior to any recommendation for executive clemency by the Parole Board.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography, or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.