Governor Kathy Hochul Secures Resources for Hurricane Ida Victims Governor Kathy Hochul has secured an Emergency Disaster Declaration and a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida and its…

Governor Kathy Hochul has secured an Emergency Disaster Declaration and a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida and its unprecedented, historic rainfall. The counties covered by the declarations include: Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester.

New Yorkers affected by Hurricane Ida can utilize the following resources to help with clean-up and restoration efforts.

