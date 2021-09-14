Submit Release
Manta HealthTech, Prepares Healthcare Clinics with Security-Focused Solutions to Prevent Costly Cyberattack Disruptions

BLAINE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manta HealthTech, a leading corporate technology solutions provider, is helping small and medium-sized clinics that include dental offices, medical offices, chiropractic offices, and veterinary clinics that are being targeted by cybercriminals. Manta HealthTech reinforces the clinic’s cybersecurity practices to mitigate the risks of damaging ransomware attacks. As cybersecurity incidents continue to plague businesses in record-breaking numbers, Manta HealthTech is working to empower its healthcare clients with security-focused solutions that protect their businesses, their customers, and their data.

Small and medium-sized clinics are being targeted by cybercriminals in record-breaking numbers. Historically, ransomware and malware attacks have crippled information technology infrastructure and led to costly disruptions to patient services. Recent attacks have caused facility downtime, appointment cancellations, HIPAA breaches, and data losses among providers of all sizes, and often take weeks or months to restore to normal operations.

“It takes years to build a reputation and only a matter of minutes for a cyberattack to wreck it,” remarked Clint Delander, CEO of Manta HealthTech. “Passwords are like underwear. Do not let people see them, change them often, and do not share them with strangers,” he added.

As a technology and cybersecurity company, Manta HealthTech is preparing clients for this threat with comprehensive information technology solutions that enhance cybersecurity to industry standards, ensure HIPAA compliance, protect cloud computing infrastructure, and provide secure on-site and off-site backup storage. Additionally, Manta HealthTech provides complimentary 24/7 support to all customers, which helps providers in the healthcare space safeguard their information technology infrastructure so they can provide for their patients without costly disruptions.

Manta HealthTech is committed to helping clients stay ahead of the ever-changing technology landscape to maximize success through a comprehensive range of services. A one-stop provider, the credentialed Manta HealthTech team oversees each service offering, including onboarding and real-time helpdesk support.

