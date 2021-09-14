Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige seeks comment son judicial nominees for O’ahu, Maui, and Hawai’i

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige today received five lists of judicial nominees from the state Judicial Selection Commission. From these lists, Gov. Ige will make his selections to fill judicial vacancies on the Circuit Court of the First Circuit (Oʻahu), Circuit Court of the Second Circuit (Maui), and Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (Hawaiʻi – Kona).

CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FIRST CIRCUIT (Oʻahu):

There are three lists of nominees to fill three vacancies on the First Circuit.

The first judicial office has been vacant since former Circuit Judge Karen T. Nakasone was appointed to the Intermediate Court of Appeals in 2020.

Nominees:

Chastity T. Imamura is a hearings officer at the Office of Dispute Resolution, Department of the Attorney General. She is a graduate of Whitman College and the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Clarissa Y. Malinao: is a per diem judge with the District Court of the First Circuit and a self-employed attorney. She is a graduate of Seattle University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, and Whittier Law School in California.

Kevin T. Morikone is a District Family Court Judge. He earned a B.A. in political science from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and his Juris Doctor from the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Shanlyn A. S. Park is an attorney in private practice. She graduated from Chaminade University with a B.A. in English, and from the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Shellie K. Park-Hoapili is a staff attorney with the Hawaiʻi State Supreme Court. She earned a B.A. in political science from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, and her J.D. from the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

The second judicial office has been vacant since former Circuit Judge Todd W. Eddins was appointed as associate justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court in 2020.

Nominees:

Timothy E. Ho is an associate attorney in private practice. He is a graduate of Creighton University in Nebraska and the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Chastity T. Imamura SEE ABOVE

Clarissa Y. Malinao SEE ABOVE

Kevin T. Morikone SEE ABOVE

Shanlyn A. S. Park SEE ABOVE

Shellie K. Park-Hoapili SEE ABOVE

The third judicial office has been vacant since the retirement of Circuit Judge Edwin C. Nacino in 2020.

Nominees:

Timothy E. Ho SEE ABOVE

Chastity T. Imamura SEE ABOVE

Clarissa Y. Malinao SEE ABOVE

Kevin T. Morikone SEE ABOVE

Shanlyn A. S. Park SEE ABOVE

Shellie K. Park-Hoapili SEE ABOVE

CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SECOND CIRCUIT (Maui):

There is one list of nominees to fill one vacancy on the Second Circuit.

The judicial office has been vacant since the retirement of Circuit Judge Rhonda I. Loo in May 2021.

Nominees:

Lance D. Collins is an attorney. He received a PhD from the University of Hawaiʻi and his Juris Doctor from the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Kirstin M. Hamman is a judge with the District Court of the Second Circuit. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu and the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Blaine J. Kobayashi currently serves as deputy chief judge, District Court of the Second Circuit. He earned a BA at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and his Juris Doctor from the University of Oregon.

Audrey L. E. Stanley is currently a deputy corporation counsel, Litigation Division, City and County of Honolulu. She earned a BA in political science and environmental studies from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and her JD at The George Washington University Law School.

CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD CIRCUIT (Hawaiʻi – Kona):

There is one list of nominees to fill one vacancy on the Third Circuit.

The judicial office has been vacant since the retirement of Circuit Judge Melvin H. Fujino in 2020.

Nominees:

Wendy M. DeWeese is a judge with the District Family Court of the Third Circuit. She received a BA from Pomona College in California and her Juris Doctor from Southwestern University School of Law.

Mark D. Disher is a deputy prosecuting attorney and supervising attorney, West Hawaiʻi Unit, County of Hawaiʻi Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. He received his BS in criminal justice from Chaminade University of Honolulu and his JD from the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Cynthia T. Tai is executive director, Project Expedite Justice, and a per diem judge with the District and District Family Courts of the Third Circuit. She received a BA from the University of Southern California and a JD from the McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific in California.

Kimberly B. M. Taniyama is an attorney in private practice. She earned a BA in biology and English from Loyola Marymount University in California and her Juris Doctor from the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

The Judicial Selection Commission submitted these lists of nominees to the governor after careful evaluation and investigation of the backgrounds and qualifications of the applicants.

Gov. Ige will interview each nominee and is seeking public comment on the governor’s website at governor.hawaii.gov – Contact the Governor or CLICK HERE.

The governor has 30 days or until Oct. 13 to make his appointments. All appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

###