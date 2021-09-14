Green Creek Road Closed in Orange Township, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised Route 4020 (Green Creek Road) is closed between Route 4037 (Bowmans Mill Road) and Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) in Orange Township, Columbia County, for downed wires.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. A detour using local roads is in place.

Motorists should drive with caution in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

