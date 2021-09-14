Submit Release
News Search

There were 547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,129 in the last 365 days.

*Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 4600 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, August 13, 2021, in the 4600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 6:30 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect forcefully grabbed the victim’s purse causing the victim to fall to the ground. The suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s property.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/_uwNnkk8wqg

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

*Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 4600 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.